Las Vegas shooting victim wakes up from coma, takes first steps

A Maryland woman who was grievously injured in the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month has woken up from a coma and begun walking with assistance.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, the 27-year-old took three steps to a chair and three steps back to her hospital bed Friday. Mary Watson Moreland, Tina’s mother, wrote on the page that Frost was also able to breathe on her own for six hours.

Frost was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her boyfriend when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay. Frost was shot in the head and was rushed to a nearby hospital. – READ MORE