Las Vegas shooting: Retired cop told friends, ‘I’m going back in, don’t come in after me’

RENO — Retired Reno police officer Derek Cecil knows the sound of gunfire, but he hoped he was wrong when he heard a “pop, pop, pop,” sound on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

He had just broken up a scuffle between two men and was standing at the bar buying shots for the them to break the ice. Little did he know, that was just the beginning of his good Samaritan efforts that night.

“I turned to the guys I was with and I said, ‘Those are gunshots.’ They disagreed, but then a kid came running by me and had a shot in his shoulder,” said Cecil, of Sparks, Nev.

Cecil has seen a lot in his career. He was with Reno Police Officer John Bohach when he was shot and killed on duty in 2001; he was at the Pine Middle School shooting in 2006 and the Sparks Middle School shooting in 2013