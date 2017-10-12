Security
Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend placed on TSA watch list, report says
The girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter reportedly was added to a government watch list Wednesday as police continue trying to zero in on a motive for the deadly attack.
Marilou Danley has been designated as a TSA “selectee,” meaning authorities will be notified if she attempts to board flights and she will have to undergo additional screening, federal law enforcement officials told ABC News.
Fox News