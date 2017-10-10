Las Vegas Shooter Slept By Day, Gambled Up To $1 Million By Night

The Las Vegas gunman kept unusual hours when traveling between casinos, often sleeping all day and gambling hundreds of thousands of dollars each night, according to a 2013 court deposition.

Stephen Paddock volunteered information related to his pervasive gambling habit, saying “I’ll gamble all night,” and “I sleep during the day” when he was interviewed for a 97-page court deposition, obtained by CNN.

The deposition, filed four years before Paddock executed the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, was part of a lawsuit that he filed against the Cosmopolitan Hotel after injuring his hamstring in a 2011 slip and fall incident. – READ MORE