Las Vegas Shooter Slept By Day, Gambled Up To $1 Million By Night
The Las Vegas gunman kept unusual hours when traveling between casinos, often sleeping all day and gambling hundreds of thousands of dollars each night, according to a 2013 court deposition.
Stephen Paddock volunteered information related to his pervasive gambling habit, saying “I’ll gamble all night,” and “I sleep during the day” when he was interviewed for a 97-page court deposition, obtained by CNN.
The deposition, filed four years before Paddock executed the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, was part of a lawsuit that he filed against the Cosmopolitan Hotel after injuring his hamstring in a 2011 slip and fall incident. – READ MORE
