Las Vegas officials again adjust shooting timeline

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas investigators offered a new version of events Friday in a shifting timeline surrounding the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history as they described how the gunman opened fire on nearby airport jet fuel tanks and on police officers arriving at the massacre.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a highly anticipated news conference alongside the top FBI agent in Las Vegas amid questions about whether police could have done more to stop gunman Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1.

They provided no new information about Paddock’s motivation as he killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a country music festival. Forty-five people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Lombardo said.

The sheriff said an autopsy has been performed on Paddock, and the coroner observed “no abnormalities” in his brain. He said the brain has been shipped to a facility to do a microscopic evaluation. – READ MORE