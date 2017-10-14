Las Vegas hospital group waives medical costs for mass shooting victims

FOLLOW US!



Las Vegas-area hospitals are joining the list of organizations that are working to help victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

At least one hospital group has vowed to completely waive medical costs from any patient who was a victim of the shooting. St Rose Dominican Hospitals, which treated 71 victims across three campuses, said they will not bill or require payment from any patient victims of the tragic event.

“At Dignity Health-St. Rose our focus remains on the immediate medical and supportive care needs of the injured as well as their long-term healing process. St. Rose does not intend to bill or require payment from any patient victims of this tragic event. St Rose will bill third-party payors (if any) and will be accepting contributions from donors in the community to address the financial and other burdens placed on these patient victims,” the hospital said in a statement. – READ MORE