Las Vegas Concert Goers File Lawsuit Against Bump Stock Manufacturer

Three Las Vegas concert goers filed a lawsuit against a bump stock manufacturing company over legally made but criminally used bump stocks.

There are three plaintiffs in the suit.

Fox 59 points to police reports that the Vegas attacker had bump stock devices in his hotel room. The devices are legal, ATF-approved accessories that allow an AR-15 owner to mimic auto fire for a short time. – READ MORE