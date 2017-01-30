Politics Security
LAPD police chief vows to not comply with Trump’s immigration orders
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck says he won’t order his officers to comply with President Donald Trump’s plan to utilize local police departments to help federal authorities arrest and deport illegal immigrants.
Beck’s comments came in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. “This is not our job, nor will I make it our job,” Beck said of Trump’s immigration plan in November, according to the Times. – READ MORE