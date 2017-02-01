LAPD officers fatally shoot man after stabbing rampage near CNN Hollywood

An fatal officer-involved shooting took place inside a Hollywood fast food restaurant after multiple stabbings were reported in the area, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at the corner of Ivar Avenue and Sunset Boulevard but the number of people injured was unclear, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson.

CNN reporter Maeve Reston witnessed some of the chaos and said on Twitter that she saw a male suspect — who officers later shot — trying to stab people. – READ MORE