LA Mayor Vows to Defend ‘Sanctuary’ Policy at All Costs

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed Thursday to fight President Trump’s executive order targeting “sanctuary cities,” including legal challenges and using taxpayer funds to provide lawyers to illegal immigrants.

America’s second-largest city is among more than 300 jurisdictions across the county that have “sanctuary” policies intended to thwart federal immigration enforcement. Garcetti suggested that cutting off federal funds to his city as Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to explore would violate the Constitution. – READ MORE