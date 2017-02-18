Kushner Makes A Play On ‘Very Fake News’ CNN

FOLLOW US!



Jared Kushner, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers and also his son-in-law, met with CNN’s owner Time Warner to discuss what he sees as unfair media coverage from the outlet.

Kushner felt it was imperative to speak with Gary Ginsberg, Time Warner’s executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications, due to the perceived slant. The two met at the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cites a White House official.

Trump called out CNN on Thursday, labeling it “very fake news,” upping the ante in the process. He feels that CNN’s news coverage and commentary is “almost exclusively anti-Trump.”

Kushner has also reportedly spoken with CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker to express the administration’s concerns of biased treatment.

“Ask Jeff Zucker how he got his job, OK?” Trump said during Thursday’s press conference, which likely refers to when he recommended to former Time Warner leader Phil Kent that Zucker take over the helm, according to The WSJ. Whether or not Trump’s endorsement played a part in his ultimate hiring is still a matter of conjecture.

Trump now wants to use his relations with Time Warner’s leadership to try and convince CNN to lessen its hostility or criticism.

“Many of our nation’s reporters and folks will not tell you the truth,” Trump said Thursday.

While Trump criticized the mainstream media in general for it’s lack of impartiality and its propensity for advocacy, he appears to be aggravated with CNN more than other outlets.

In fact, the two have locked horns several times during the first month or so of Trump’s presidency.

“You are fake news,” Trump said to CNN’s Jim Acosta during a heated press conference in January. Acosta decided to confront Trump because the president questioned the integrity of his employer after they wrote a piece about an untrue story originally published by the website BuzzFeed.

“CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos,” spokeswoman Lauren Pratapas told The Daily Caller in a statement. “The Trump team knows this.”

“Our journalism has never been stronger as we continue to hold the administration’s feet to the fire. Those are the facts,” said a CNN spokeswoman according to The WSJ.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.