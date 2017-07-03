True Pundit

Business Politics

Kushner, Ivanka, Soros, Schumer, And More Mingle In The Hamptons

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Where does political polarization end? The Hamptons.

On Saturday, some of the world’s most powerful politicians, celebrities, and billionaires from both sides of the aisle congregated at Washington Post editor Lally Weymouth’s Southampton home for champagne, cocktails, and fried chicken. The star-studded guest list included Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, George Soros, Kellyanne Conway, Steven Spielberg, Bill Bratton, Charles Koch, Carl Icahn, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, among others.

Twitter was less than thrilled.

On Monday, guests are expected to resume partisan warfare.

Kushner, Ivanka, Soros, Schumer, And More Mingle In The Hamptons
Kushner, Ivanka, Soros, Schumer, And More Mingle In The Hamptons

Where does political polarization end? The Hamptons. On Saturday, some of the world's most powerful politicians, celebrities, and billionaires from both sides of the aisle congregated at Washingt
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • tpalya

    Trump’s top Lieutenants hanging out with Soros and all the while they are trying to convince us that repeal and replace is anything but Obamacare 2.0. WE ARE SO BEING PLAYED.

  • TotallyDomestic

    Disgusting!