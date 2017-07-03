Kushner, Ivanka, Soros, Schumer, And More Mingle In The Hamptons

Where does political polarization end? The Hamptons.

On Saturday, some of the world’s most powerful politicians, celebrities, and billionaires from both sides of the aisle congregated at Washington Post editor Lally Weymouth’s Southampton home for champagne, cocktails, and fried chicken. The star-studded guest list included Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, George Soros, Kellyanne Conway, Steven Spielberg, Bill Bratton, Charles Koch, Carl Icahn, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, among others.

Twitter was less than thrilled.

This is fucking obscene pic.twitter.com/htOBro0STb — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 2, 2017

Where polarization stops: The Hamptons https://t.co/ele3fLiInr — Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) July 2, 2017

George Soros and Charles Koch are partying together in the Hamptons, while their footsoldiers do battle online (and offline). It’s a farce. — David Auerbach (@AuerbachKeller) July 2, 2017

If you believe any of these people care about you, you are mistaken. The Hamptons might as well be another planet. #WhyWeFight https://t.co/bSGp82Jn27 — Samuel Ronan (@Ronan4Progress) July 2, 2017

On Monday, guests are expected to resume partisan warfare.

