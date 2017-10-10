True Pundit

Kremlin Warns U.S.: ‘Negative Consequences’ if Trump Quits Iran Deal

MOSCOW (AFP) – Moscow warned on Monday there would be “negative consequences” if US President Donald Trump fails to uphold the landmark Iran nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor.

Trump is a fierce critic of the 2015 accord, which he has called “the worst deal ever”, and US officials say he intends to tell Congress next week that Tehran is not honouring its side of the bargain.

“Obviously if one country leaves the deal, especially such a key country as the US, then that will have negative consequences,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said.

“We can only try to predict the nature of these consequences, which we are doing now,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists. – READ MORE