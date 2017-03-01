Krauthammer: ‘This Was Without A Doubt The Best Speech’ Trump Has Given (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Charles Krauthammer praised President Trump following his Tuesday address before a special joint session of Congress.

“This was without a doubt the best speech he ever gave,” Krauthammer stated. “In fact, this should have been his inaugural address, a version of it.”

“It would have had actually an effect on the launch of his presidency and would have vastly reduced the hysteria that has emerged across the country from the left,” he continued.

(DAILY CALLER)

