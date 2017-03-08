Krauthammer: Rand Paul Is Right, ‘This Is…Obamacare Lite’ (VIDEO)

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer is not impressed by the Republican plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden released the health care plan favored by congressional Republicans Monday evening, called the American Health Care Act.

The legislation is catching flack from some GOP lawmakers and conservative think-tanks that are publicly condemning the effort as lackluster, weak and largely a repackaging of Obamacare. Leading the charge is Sen. Rand Paul, who called the Republican platform “Obamacare Lite.”

“Rand Paul is right. This is, in a sense, ObamaCare lite,” Krauthammer said Tuesday on “Special Report with Bret Baier.” The commentator thinks Republican leadership is deluding itself if it legitimately thinks this is an alternative to Obamacare. “I’m willing to admit” the platform is “Obamacare lite,” but “Ryan and the others aren’t,” Krauthammer said.

He doubled-down on his comments from Monday evening regarding Obamacare entitlement programs. If the Trump administration were to do away with the Obamacare “entitlement(s),” it would ultimately “destroy the presidency,” Krauthammer said.

Republicans aren’t “suicidal,” and they presumably want to “live to govern another day,” Krauthammer said Tuesday. “You cannot retract an entitlement once it has been granted. That is the genius of the left. There is no country in the West that has developed national health insurance and then revoked it despite all the problems.”

