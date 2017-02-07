Krauthammer: Failing To Repeal Obamacare Is ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’ (VIDEO)

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer explained the dangers President Donald Trump and Republicans may face if they fail to “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

Krauthammer, appearing on “Special Report with Bret Baier” Monday, reminded Republicans that they “ran against” Obamacare “for seven years,” and it would be “a catastrophe” if they don’t come through on their chief promise to the American people.

“You promised you would do it, and that would be the ultimate betrayal of the electorate.” For Trump and Republicans to save face, “it has to get done.”

Krauthammer also pointed out some potential challenges to a successful repeal. “If you get it done, you own the entire system of American medicine,” Krauthammer said. “Politically, the danger is that you own the system. So if something goes wrong in anybody’s life … you will be responsible for it and blamed.”

Republicans seem to be unable to come to a consensus about the process. Trump even lowered expectations for an expedient repeal and replacement in an interview on Super Bowl Sunday with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, saying “maybe it’ll take til some time next year.”

