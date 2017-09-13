True Pundit

Kmart Renames Plus-Size Clothing ‘Fabulously Sized’

Kmart decided to market its plus-size clothing as “fabulously sized” in an effort to promote body positivity, the corporation announced Monday.

Kmart, which includes 735 stores in the United States, will remove all plus-size labels from clothing, underwear, and swimwear larger than a size 12 and replace it with “fabulously sized,” reports The Week.

“This decision was heavily influenced by the fact that there’s a solid trend on the market around diversity promotion and body positivity,” Kelly Cook, Kmart’s chief marketing officer, told Women’s Wear Daily. – READ MORE

