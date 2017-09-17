Kim says North Korea is nearing goal of military ‘equilibrium’ with US

North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un said his country is close to achieving military “equilibrium” with the United States as a way to make American leaders “dare not talk” about military options for dealing with Pyongyang.

Kim’s comments Saturday came a day after the rogue country fired its latest missile over Japan, a test the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned as “highly provocative.” The U.N. slapped North Korea with new sanctions just days ago in response to a powerful Sept. 3 nuclear test.

The dictator said the country’s final goal “is to establish the equilibrium of real force with the U.S. and make the U.S. rulers dare not talk about military option for the DPRK,” referring to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. – READ MORE