‘Killing Field’: Rand Paul Says Shooting Could Have Been A ‘Massacre’ (VIDEO)

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul described the baseball field where a shooter opened fire on the GOP congressional baseball team as a “killing field.”

According to Paul, the tragedy could have been a “massacre” if Capitol Police officers had not been present.

“Our lives were saved by the Capitol police,” he told CNN. “Had they not been there it would have been a massacre.”

“And you are completely helpless … you know, no self defense, no way to get to somebody — the field was basically a killing field,” Paul explained.

“If you were to run out there while the shooter was still shooting, he would have shot anybody–he was shooting people as far as right field,” Paul said of the gunman, who used a long gun to injure at least five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

If the police weren’t there, Paul said, the gunman could have advanced on the field and shot everyone.

“Our only chance would have been to run. At some point, we decided escape was our only option.”

“The Capitol Hill police cannot get enough praise for saving everyone’s life out there.”

