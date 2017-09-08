Kid Rock To Nazis And Bigots: ‘Stay The F*** Away’

Kid Rock late Wednesday spoke out against neo-Nazis and the KKK in a political message during a concert in Grand Rapids, Mich.

“If you want to take a knee or sit during our ‘Star-Spangled Banner’: Call me a racist cuz I’m not [politically correct] and think you have to remind me that black lives matter,” Kid Rock said during his address, MLive reported.

“Nazis, f— bigots and now again the KKK, screw all you assholes, stay the f— away.”

He concluded by saying: “If ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ has got folks in disarray, wait ’til they hear ‘Kid Rock for president of the U.S.A.’!”

