Kid Rock Hints At Run For President At Concert Speech

Kid Rock got very political during his concert Wednesday night in a song that attacked Nazi’s and the KKK. However, he failed to make an official announcement about his run for Senate.

“If you want to take a knee or sit during our ‘Star-Spangled Banner:’ Call me a racist cuz I’m not PC [politically correct] and think you have to remind me that black lives matter,” the 46-year-old rocker sang while standing behind a podium on stage in Grand Rapids Michigan, according to Michigan Live.

“Nazis, f— bigots and now again the KKK, screw all you assholes, stay the f— away,” he added, before mentioning President Donald Trump’s name which drew applause from the crowd.

Later, he told the crowd that, “If ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ has got folks in disarray, wait ’til they hear ‘Kid Rock for president of the U.S.A,’” according to another report.

Kid Rock — whose real name is Robert Ritchie — was introduced after three songs as the “Next Senator of Michigan.”

The whole show was very patriotic, including a video montage that recognized the men and women who serve in the armed forces, along with a dig at former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“F— Colin Kaepernick,” Ritchie said. “And f— any motherf—– who decides to disrespect the national anthem.”

The singer has been accused of violating campaign finance laws because of the “Kid Rock for Senate” merchandise he has sold and the website started following his announcement that he might run for the seat in July. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network is also trying to get the singer’s upcoming tour dates in Detroit cancelled.

