Khizr Khan’s Story About Restricted ‘Travel Privileges’ May Be False

FOLLOW US!



Gold Star father Khizr Khan said recently that his travel to Canada had been put under government review, resulting in his cancellation of a talk he was due to give. One problem: There’s no evidence to support his claim.

Even The Washington Post investigated Khan’s assertion and found it lacking.

Khan’s announcement came the same day President Donald Trump announced his revised immigration halt from six countries.

“This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad,” Khan said, according to Ramsay Talks, the event organizer. “I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future.”

Khan, on top of being a U.S. citizen for 30 years, was born in Pakistan, which is not included on Trump’s travel halt. Americans also don’t need visas to travel to Canada and U.S. citizens are able to travel as they please.

“A U.S. citizen who holds a valid U.S. passport may enter and depart the U.S. It is the decision of each individual country to determine whether to admit any U.S. citizen. U.S. citizens traveling should consult the requirements for their destination country prior to travel,” the Department of State said in a statement.

An official from the Customs and Border Patrol explained the agency doesn’t warn U.S. citizens about potential issues with their upcoming trips. They reiterated that any American citizen with a passport is free to travel.

Several outlets have reached out to Khan for clarification on what caused his travel restrictions. Khan responded with “thank you- no comment” to requests for comment from The Washington Post and NPR.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].