Khizr Khan reemerges to lead boycott of ‘everything’ Trump

Immigrant advocates are threatening to boycott “anything and everything” Trump if he doesn’t abandon his executive order curtailing travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and if he pursues similar initiatives.

“Don’t take me there yet,” said Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim-American soldier killed in action that President Trump skewered after the Virginian spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer. – READ MORE

  • jubadoobai

    I don’t care if Khizr Khan is a gold star parent. He’s a Muslim who promotes sharia and believes that sharia should overset US law. If the Democrats and the Left think Khan’s commentary on Trump means something to the rest of the country, they’re in for a rude awakening. Khan is no different from CAIR and that other disgusting Muslim female who wants to take away Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Gabrielle’s vagina. The only difference is Khan is a more self-righteous and holier-than-thou prating hypocrite than usual. He can wave the Constitution all he wants; that’s taqqiyah. Everyone who cares knows that for Khan, as with Obama, the Constitution is toilet paper and sharia is everything.