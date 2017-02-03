Politics
Khizr Khan reemerges to lead boycott of ‘everything’ Trump
Immigrant advocates are threatening to boycott “anything and everything” Trump if he doesn’t abandon his executive order curtailing travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and if he pursues similar initiatives.
“Don’t take me there yet,” said Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim-American soldier killed in action that President Trump skewered after the Virginian spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer. – READ MORE
