Kevin Brady: Koskinen Is The ‘Most Corrupt’ IRS Commissioner I’ve Worked With

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said he would like to see IRS Commissioner John Koskinen removed from his post Monday.

Koskinen has long been taking heat from Republicans, who have slammed the commissioner for allegedly defying congressional subpoenas and preservation orders by allowing the IRS to destroy 422 backup tapes belonging to agency official Lois Lerner during the investigation into the agency’s targeting scandal.

“Frankly in my view the most corrupt IRS commissioner that I’ve ever dealt with continues in my view to mislead Congress,” Brady told reporters. “And until he’s removed I don’t think the IRS will ever regain it’s credibility.”

The Texas Republican said in addition to Koskinen attempting to mislead the American public, the IRS has failed to improve its customer service, giving congressional Republicans even more of an incentive to revamp the agency. The House GOP’s “A Better Way” agenda calls for a complete overhaul of the agency, which would create more transparency and make it more user-friendly.

“It certainly isn’t making an effort toward customer service and it is one of the reasons why in our tax reform proposal we dramatically simplified the tax code,” Brady continued. “So, we’re proposing to bust up the IRS, redesign it into a 21st centuries agency focused on tax payer service.”

Brady isn’t the first GOP lawmaker to call on President Donald Trump to fire Koskinen, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker have also called for him to be replaced.

