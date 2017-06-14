Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway knocked members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team for not “wanting Trump” to be president in a tweet Tuesday.

The remark from the counselor to the president came as she promoted a CNN story that highlighted how three lawyers Mueller hired all donated to Democrats. “FEC report: Mueller’s team includes big Democrat donors. Some maxed out, none wanted Trump to be POTUS,” Conway wrote.

The CNN report, which cited Federal Election Commission records, said that $56,000 had been donated to Democratic candidates by three of the five attorneys known to be hired by Mueller to handle the Russian election interference investigation. Two of those three maxed out in donations to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The tweet from Conway came after the Trump White House had to put out a fire caused by Trump confidant Chris Ruddy. Ruddy went on PBS Monday and said, “I think [Trump is] considering perhaps terminating the special counsel.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that the president “has no intention” to dismiss Mueller. A source close to Trump, however, told The Daily Caller that the president is angry about Mueller’s close ties to former FBI director Jim Comey and did consider firing him.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump was angered about news stories in conservative sites about Mueller’s connections with Comey and had to be convinced by aides to not fire the special counsel.

