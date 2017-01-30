Kellyanne Conway: Travel headaches for 1% of travelers a ‘small price to pay’ for security (Video)

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, defended Trump’s recent executive order barring refugees and people from select Muslim countries from entering the U.S. during an interview on Fox News on Sunday.

Speaking with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” Conway said that the travel headaches caused by the executive order are a “small price to pay” in return for security. She was responding to a question from Wallace, who asked if the administration had thought through all of the consequences of the executive order before implementing it. – READ MORE