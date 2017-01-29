Politics
Kellyanne Conway on Trump refugee ban: ‘Get used to it … he’s just getting started’
Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to praise the president’s executive actions halting refugee admission to the United States.
“Get used to it. @POTUS is a man of action and impact,” Conway tweeted , along with a link to a Fox News segment in which she talked about how Trump followed through on his campaign promise to implement “extreme vetting” of refugees and migrants from certain countries. – READ MORE