True Pundit

Politics

Kellyanne Conway on Trump refugee ban: 'Get used to it … he's just getting started'

Posted on by

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to praise the president’s executive actions halting refugee admission to the United States.

“Get used to it. @POTUS is a man of action and impact,” Conway tweeted , along with a link to a Fox News segment in which she talked about how Trump followed through on his campaign promise to implement “extreme vetting” of refugees and migrants from certain countries. – READ MORE