Kellyanne Conway: ‘Modern Political Campaigns’ Need ‘A Female Perspective’ (VIDEO)

Kellyanne Conway believes modern political campaigns need a female perspective.

In a video released by the Republican National Committee on Thursday, Conway talked about what it means to her to be a Republican woman in politics.

“I think a female perspective is very important to modern political campaigns,” Conway said.

She also shared her advice for “younger women in the Republican party and elsewhere, which is: learn to accept and hear the word ‘no’ more than you actually say it.”

“You will be rejected, somebody else will get a job that you don’t, and that’s alright, but don’t shut the door on opportunity it doesn’t always knock twice,” Conway said. “If somebody asks you to volunteer, if they ask you to stay late, if they ask you what you think of something, try not to say ‘I can’t,’ ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I won’t.’”

The video was released as part of an RNC series on “Empowering Women” for Women’s History Month.

Other Republican women featured include Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, RNC chief of staff Sara Armstrong and RNC chief operating officer Maggie Boyd.

