True Pundit

Politics Security TV

Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Don’t Have Any Evidence’ Obama Wiretapped Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Kellyanne Conway said she wasn’t talking about Trump Tower specifically when she noted that there were a “number of ways” to surveil someone.

When George Stephanopoulos asked the president’s senior counselor why she suggested that Trump Tower was monitored in multiple ways during a recent interview, she clarified that she has no evidence that Barack Obama wiretapped the president.

WATCH:

“I wasn’t making a suggestion about Trump Tower,” Conway said during the interview Monday. “These are two separate things.”

“But that’s what you were asked about,” Stephanopoulos cut in.

“And I answered about surveilling generally,” Conway said. “I have no evidence, but that’s why there’s an investigation in Congress. That’s particularly what investigations are for. Of course, I don’t have any evidence for those allegations, and that answer has nothing to do with what the president said last week.”

(Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

In an interview published Sunday, Conway said there was a wide variety of ways to spy on someone — including “microwaves that turn into cameras.”

“What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other,” Conway said. “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit