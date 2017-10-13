Kelly Says He’s Not Leaving White House: My Only Frustration Is Reading Things in the Media That Aren’t True (VIDEO)

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s press briefing, saying that he is not quitting his post and his main frustration is reading false reports in the media.

Kelly opened up his remarks by addressing rumors of tensions within the Trump administration and the idea he might leave the White House.

“Although, I read it all of the time pretty consistently, I’m not quitting today,” Kelly said. “I don’t believe—and I just talked to the president—I don’t think I’m being fired today, and I’m not so frustrated in this job that I’m thinking of leaving. I would tell you this is the hardest job I have ever had. This is, in my view, the most important job I have ever had.” – READ MORE