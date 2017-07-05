Kathy Griffin Questioned By Secret Service

This is a bad week for CNN, which means it’s a good week for the rest of America.

Remember Kathy Griffin? For the first time in her life, she wishes you didn’t. Ariel Zilber, Daily Mail:

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin was questioned by the Secret Service over the photo of her holding the decapitated and bloodied head of ‘President Donald Trump’, it was reported on Tuesday.

Griffin was interviewed by the Secret Service for over an hour, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

“Journalist.” Ali has been acting more like Griffin’s press agent during this whole thing, but okay. We’ll go with “journalist.”

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

Well, I doubt this really means anything. The Secret Service is obligated to investigate, right? Maybe they’re big fans, and they spent the hour asking her what it’s like to work with Brooke Shields.

I hope Griffin sends Andrew Kaczynski a nice gift basket. Up until yesterday, she was the most embarrassing CNN employee ever.

