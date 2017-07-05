True Pundit

Entertainment Politics Security

Kathy Griffin Questioned By Secret Service

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

This is a bad week for CNN, which means it’s a good week for the rest of America.

Remember Kathy Griffin? For the first time in her life, she wishes you didn’t. Ariel Zilber, Daily Mail:

Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin was questioned by the Secret Service over the photo of her holding the decapitated and bloodied head of ‘President Donald Trump’, it was reported on Tuesday.

Griffin was interviewed by the Secret Service for over an hour, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

“Journalist.” Ali has been acting more like Griffin’s press agent during this whole thing, but okay. We’ll go with “journalist.”

Well, I doubt this really means anything. The Secret Service is obligated to investigate, right? Maybe they’re big fans, and they spent the hour asking her what it’s like to work with Brooke Shields.

I hope Griffin sends Andrew Kaczynski a nice gift basket. Up until yesterday, she was the most embarrassing CNN employee ever.

Kathy Griffin Questioned By Secret Service
Kathy Griffin Questioned By Secret Service

This is a bad week for CNN, which means it's a good week for the rest of America. Remember Kathy Griffin? For the first time in her life, she wishes you didn't. Ariel Zilber, Daily Mail: Actress
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Missy Victoria

    Not a fan of Kathy Griffin.. in fact, cannot stand her. But, being questioned by the Secret Service is a dangerous thing. Whats next.. ‘Thought-Police?”