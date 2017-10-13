Kate Beckinsale: Harvey Weinstein Offered Me Alcohol in His Hotel Room When I was 17

Actress Kate Beckinsale joined the ever-expanding list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, alleging in an Instagram message Thursday that she “said no” to the disgraced film producer “many times over the years” — the first of which when she was 17-years-old.

“I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17,” the Underworld film franchise star wrote. “I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common. When I arrived reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him.”

"After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed," Beckinsale wrote.