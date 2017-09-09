Kasich Wants To Recruit Republicans For Anti-Trump ‘The Daily Show’

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich’s office is interested in recruiting more Republicans to appear on “The Daily Show,” according to an email obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation, despite the show’s strong anti-Republican and anti-conservative bent.

“Gov. John Kasich appeared on the show in April and he was very complimentary of Trevor,” the email begins. “[Kasich’s] advisor … said he would be willing to speak to any Republicans considering doing the show to share experience his working with us.”

“Oh my God, Hasan, He’s white ISIS,” host Trevor Noah exclaimed in December 2015, attacking then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in a bit that also claimed that one-third of the GOP is backing a “racist maniac.” On another show, Noah performed an entire bit exclaiming that Trump “wants to bang his daughter.”

“Of course, if you bash conservatives/Republicans, Noah will treat you like a saint,” the Republican that provided the email told TheDCNF.

“I have a right to shape what it means to be a conservative and what the Republican Party is all about,” Kasich said during his 2016 presidential campaign. Kasich, in an effort “to project inclusiveness and civility,” tried to contrast himself with the more bombastic Trump.

Noah also compared Trump to a phallic-shaped asteroid hurtling towards Earth, the AIDS epidemic in Africa, and Godzilla, in an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night” with Seth Meyers. “I am terrified at the notion that he’s the president of the most powerful nation in the world,” Noah said.

Kasich shot down recent reports that he plans on challenging Trump in a 2020 presidential bid alongside Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

