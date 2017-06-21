True Pundit

Karen Handel Wins In Georgia Special Election

Republican Karen Handel won the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price Tuesday.

Karen earned 51.4 percent of the vote, enough to lead Democrat Jon Ossoff, who came up in second place with 48.6 percent, according to the most recent reports. The Associated Press called the race at 10:13 p.m.

Handel earned a lead in the Real Clear Politics polling average. The Republican earned 49 percent of support among registered voters in the average, compared to Ossoff’s 48.8 percent. The average included a poll from Landmark Communications, The Trafalgar Group, Fox 5 Atlanta, and Survey USA.

The Georgia special election was the most expensive U.S. congressional race in history. Groups on both sides spent a combined $50 million in support of their respective candidates, although Democrats made up the vast majority of those funds. Ossoff earned $15 million since the special election voting on April 18, compared to Handel’s much smaller $4 million fundraising haul.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed Ossoff. President Donald Trump threw his support to Handel in the days before the voting Tuesday through his official Twitter account.

Democrats recently attempted to hedge donor’s expectations about winning the race, adding that they never expected to win. They merely wanted to keep the race competitive.

“From the start, the DCCC understood that winning the Georgia 6th special election would be a monumental task,” Executive Director Dan Sena told party donors in a private expectation-setting email sent out last Tuesday. “Simply put, virtually every structural advantage benefits Republicans in a special election in this traditionally conservative district.”

