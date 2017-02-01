Kaine: Democrats Have to ‘Fight in the Streets’ Against Trump

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Democrats must “fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box,” against the administration of President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows: MIKA BRZEZINSKI, CO-HOST "MORNING JOE": So, broad question about the future of the Democratic Party, especially given your firsthand experience with what we've all been through.