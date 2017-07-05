Kaepernick Skips Fourth Of July Celebrations, Travels To Ghana To Gain ‘True Independence’

Football player Colin Kaepernick refused to celebrate the Fourth of July, choosing instead to travel to Ghana to experience “true independence.”

Kaepernick, famous for kneeling during the National Anthem, released a video Tuesday showing his travels to the African nation. He visited his “home,” Ghana, because he couldn’t celebrate a day that oppressed the rights of his ancestors in America.

“How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home,” Kaepernick tweeted.

How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs? To find my independence I went home. pic.twitter.com/hniYGJeLxG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2017

Kaepernick visited a local hospital, spent time with African children and watched traditional African dances, according to the video. The locals welcomed him eagerly, hanging up signs reading “Welcome home, Colin” and “Welcome to Attito, Nessa and Colin.”

“I am not African because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me,” the video ends with a quote from Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s Marxist first president.

