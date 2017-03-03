JUSTICE: Hillary Clinton Volunteer Loses Job After Insulting Carryn Owens

FOLLOW US!



You don’t have to be a Republican, or even a Trump supporter, to show some respect to our men and women in uniform and their families. But it sure doesn’t hurt.

Adam Shaw, FoxNews.com:

A former Hillary Clinton volunteer drew swift condemnation — and lost his job — after mocking the widow of a fallen Navy SEAL who was honored by the president during his congressional address Tuesday night.

Dan Grilo, who said in his Twitter profile that he was a former volunteer for both Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama, made the remarks after Trump paid tribute to Carryn Owens…

Grilo’s LinkedIn page says he works as a principal for the Chicago-based Liberty Advisor Group. But as of Wednesday morning, Grilo’s profile page on the site had been deleted, and the company later confirmed that an employee had sent what they called “an offensive and inappropriate tweet” regarding the Gold Star family.

My response to this is pretty much the same as my response to the Milo Yiannopoulos imbroglio from a thousand years less than two weeks ago: He has the right to say what he wants, and nobody else is obliged to keep paying him.

Or, to express it even more succinctly:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I do worry about a world where one stupid tweet can end a career. Lord knows I have no room to talk. I look at the stone in my hand, and then at the walls of my glass house, and I sit right back down.

But if this is how it’s going to be from now on, let the rain fall on the Trumpkin and the Hillbot alike. Fair is fair.

Here’s a good rule of thumb: If everybody’s showing respect to the loved ones of a guy who died serving our country, maybe you could let that slide. Even if you hate the president. It’s okay to not be angry for a little bit. The risks far outweigh any possible rewards.

How about it, gang? Ready to start behaving like grownups yet?

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].