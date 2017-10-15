Julian Assange is squabbling with Ecuador’s new president. That could put his London refuge at risk.

You might think that the world’s best-known fugitive from U.S. law would want to stay on good terms with the government that is shielding him. But that’s not the way Julian Assange operates.

The WikiLeaks founder, who has been holed up in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London since 2012, is embroiled in a spat with the South American country’s new president, Lenín Moreno, about Assange’s vocal support for Catalonian separatists.

Moreno, who assumed office in January, has asked Assange to stay out of the constitutional crisis in Spain, prompting this riposte from the self-styled champion of freedom of information:

https://twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/913423559862734848

But Assange, who is wanted in Sweden for alleged sex offenses and potentially in the United States for publishing state secrets, might want to think twice before antagonizing Moreno. The new president seems bent on charting a different course than his mentor and predecessor, Rafael Correa, the brash leftist who first gave refuge to the Australian activist.