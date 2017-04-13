Judicial Watch, a government watchdog group based in Washington, D.C., is threatening to sue 11 states with counties that have more registered than eligible voters.

The group announced Tuesday it has sent notice-of-violation letters to 11 states that combined have more than 100 counties where the number of registered voters surpasses the number of citizens of voting age. States that received the letters were Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee.