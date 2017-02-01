Politics
Judicial Watch Threatens Lawsuit Unless Feds Conduct Damage Assessment of Clinton’s Emails
“Conservative group Judicial Watch has threatened to file a lawsuit that demands the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) conduct a damage assessment stemming from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email account for official business.
Judicial Watch has filed several lawsuits in recent history regarding Clinton’s email use. The latest one targets the nation’s intelligence structure.” – READ MORE