Judicial Watch: New State Department Records Reveal Clinton Aide Abedin Secured State Dept. Lunch Invitation for Major Clinton Foundation Donor

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 549 pages of new State Department records, including previously unreleased email exchanges in which Hillary Clinton top aide Huma Abedin secured an invitation to a 2009 State Department luncheon for Sant S. Chatwal, a businessman under investigation in two countries and was also a Clinton Foundation trustee and contributor. The emails also contain an email to Clinton, shared with Abedin, divulging the classified names of intelligence agency employees.

The records contain 21 previously undisclosed Clinton emails of a total of at least 259 that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department – further appear to contradict statements by Clinton that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department. Two of these emails are now available on the State Department’s website. – READ MORE