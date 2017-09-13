Judge Who Wore MAGA Hat Gets Suspended

A judge who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in an Ontario courtroom has been reprimanded with a 30-day suspension without pay.

The Canadian Press reports that the Ontario Judicial Council brought down the decision Tuesday. Justice Bernd Zabel was wearing the MAGA ball cap on Nov. 9 — as then-president elect Donald Trump was celebrating his victory over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Concerned that support for Trump might be a toxic for the Canadian judicial process, the council said it “was satisfied that members of vulnerable groups need have no fear about the treatment they would receive from Justice Zabel.” – READ MORE