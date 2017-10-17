Judge Rejects Bob Menendez Request to Toss Bribery Charges

The federal judge in the corruption trial against Democratic senator Robert Menendez (N.J.) announced on Monday that he was rejecting the defense’s request to have charges dismissed, putting an end to a central argument put forth by his lawyers.

U.S. District Court Judge William Walls saidbefore the trial began that he would make a determination on whether charges would be dismissed only after the prosecution presented its evidence against Menendez. Federal prosecutors rested their case last Wednesday after six weeks in court.

The prosecution argues that Menendez was showered with luxury gifts, travel, and campaign cash by Florida eye doctor Salomen Melgen and in exchange used his position to assist Melgen in many ways, including with his billings disputes with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Melgen was found guilty in April of Medicare fraud. – READ MORE