Judge denies El Chapo’s effort to dismiss drug traffic case

NEW YORK (AP) – A drug trafficking case against Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman won’t be dismissed even though his lawyers argued the U.S. government violated international law by charging him with different crimes after he was extradited, a federal judge said on Friday.

El Chapo was transported from Mexico to New York in January to face charges that he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation that laundered money and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. His lawyers argued in court papers that the government charged him with different crimes after he was en route to the U.S.

Judge Brian Cogan ruled Friday that El Chapo can’t raise the issue without protest or objection from Mexico. – READ MORE