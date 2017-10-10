Judge Blocks Texas from Giving Public Voter Data to Trump’s Election Integrity Commission

A Democrat Texas judge blocked the Secretary of State (TxSOS) from turning over data to President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity from the public voter rolls. The TxSOS is required by state law to turn over the public information to anyone who requests it properly as long as it is not for commercial use.

Judge Tim Sulak, a Democrat who serves on the 353rd District Court located in Travis County, filed a temporary restraining order that prevents TxSOS Rolando Pablos from turning over voter information to the commission established by President Donald Trump in June, according to a spokesman from the TxSOS office.

This action by Judge Sulak follows on the heels of a report from the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) that revealed 12 Texas counties have more registered voters than voting-age adults who live in their county. Those counties are: Loving, Brooks, Irion, McMullen, Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Culberson, Edwards, Roberts, Polk, Kent, and Cottle. – READ MORE