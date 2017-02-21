Judd Apatow On Trump’s Election: ‘I Feel Like I’ve Just Been Raped’

Liberals are better than the rest of us because they’re far more empathetic. They feel other people’s pain so keenly that they can’t turn away. That must be why they say things like the following.

Jessica Chasmar, Washington Times:

Filmmaker Judd Apatow gave a rare standup performance in Los Angeles Saturday night, using the opportunity to spend most of his routine zinging President Trump and his family…

Mr. Apatow said now that Mr. Trump is president, “I feel like I’ve just been raped and I just don’t know if I’m going to get murdered.”

Ha ha ha. Get it? Do you get the hilarious comedy joke? Rape!

Look, libs, I get it. I don’t like Trump either. I’m very skeptical that he’s going to MAGA, or even MAPGA. But I’m pretty sure that losing an election is not like getting raped. If you’re a rape victim, please correct me if I’m wrong about this, but I feel pretty confident that they’re entirely dissimilar experiences.

It’s been a month now, Dems. You’ve had your tantrum. Go ahead and criticize the guy’s policies and behavior and comportment, and particularly his constant stream of nutty statements. Those are all fair game. But comparing it to rape, even in the context of a comedy routine, is just nuts.

Even President Clinton wasn’t that bad, and he’s an actual rapist.

You weren’t raped, you guys. You just lost. If you don’t know the difference, that’s on you.

