Juanita Broaddrick To Chelsea Clinton: Your Father Is ‘Horrifying, Sick And Awful’
Juanita Broaddrick told Chelsea Clinton that her father is “horrifying, sick and awful.”
“I need a thesaurus,” Clinton tweeted this week with a link to a story about an illegal immigrant who was detained while trying to obtain a protective order against her domestic abuser. “What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible.”
I need a thesaurus. What's another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible https://t.co/jFs2istGbH
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 16, 2017
Broaddrick — the Arkansas woman who claims Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — responded, “Well, since you asked, Here’s my definition of horrifying, sick & awful. Answer: Your father, Bill Clinton.”
Well, since you asked, Here's my definition of horrifying, sick & awful. Answer: Your father, Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/UvpB64FP9P
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 17, 2017
Though Broaddrick later claimed that Clinton deleted her tweet, it was still up when this article was posted.
https://twitter.com/atensnut/status/832742650180689920
