Juanita Broaddrick To Chelsea Clinton: Your Father Is ‘Horrifying, Sick And Awful’

Juanita Broaddrick told Chelsea Clinton that her father is “horrifying, sick and awful.”

“I need a thesaurus,” Clinton tweeted this week with a link to a story about an illegal immigrant who was detained while trying to obtain a protective order against her domestic abuser. “What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible.”

I need a thesaurus. What's another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible https://t.co/jFs2istGbH — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 16, 2017

Broaddrick — the Arkansas woman who claims Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — responded, “Well, since you asked, Here’s my definition of horrifying, sick & awful. Answer: Your father, Bill Clinton.”

Well, since you asked, Here's my definition of horrifying, sick & awful. Answer: Your father, Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/UvpB64FP9P — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 17, 2017

Though Broaddrick later claimed that Clinton deleted her tweet, it was still up when this article was posted.

https://twitter.com/atensnut/status/832742650180689920

(DAILY CALLER)

