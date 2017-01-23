Juanita Broaddrick Slams Madonna, ‘Fake News’ Women’s March

Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who accused Bill Clinton of raping her twice in a hotel room in 1978, slammed Madonna and other celebrities for leading a women’s march against Donald Trump yesterday while ignoring the plight of Clinton’s female sexual assault accusers during the presidential election.

Broaddrick, who charged that Hillary Clinton tried to silence her about the alleged rape, further labeled yesterday’s women’s march “just more a part of the fake news that they are trying to perpetuate.” – READ MORE