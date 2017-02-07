Joy Behar: Trump wants a terrorist attack So He Can Clamp Down On Civil Liberties, Impose Martial Law & Run ‘The Dictatorship’ With Bannon (VIDEO)

The World Class Political & National Security Experts on The View decided they were the best candidates to education the nation on terror & Us Foreign Policy today.

Liberal Windbag Joy Behar said that President Trump wants a terrorist attack so So He Can Clamp Down On Civil Liberties, Impose Martial Law & Run ‘The Dictatorship’ With Bannon.