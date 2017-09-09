True Pundit

Joy Behar Doesn’t Understand How The Electoral College Works (VIDEO)

The View’s Joy Behar claimed Friday that Hillary Clinton has “a right to bitch” about the election because she “won by 3 million votes.”

Behar was upset that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders asked Clinton to look forward instead of attacking him and other Democrats in her book “What Happened.”

“I love Bernie but why is he telling a woman to be quiet? I don’t like that,” she said. “He said, you know, move on and stop bitching. Well, you know what, she won the election by 3 million votes so she has a right to bitch.”

Cohost Jedediah Bila quipped, “she didn’t win the election,” and argued that Sanders is right to ask Clinton to move on from the election.

“Let her sell her book,” Behar responded.

WATCH:

